Avoid large crowds during festive season: Home Secretary to Andhra Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Home Affairs has advised the State government to take suitable measures to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season in September and, if required, impose local restrictions. Orders issued on June 29 for the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for Covid-19 management have been extended up to September 30.

In a letter written to the State chief secretary on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in all crowded places, Covid appropriate behavior should be strictly enforced. Bhalla said enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is essential for tackling the pandemic on a sustained basis.

Pointing out that Weekly Enforcement Data, received from the States and Union Territories regarding wearing mask in public, maintaining social distance, imposition of fines etc., indicates a downward trend in enforcement, the Home Secretary said and asked the states to augment their enforcement efforts for effectively checking transmission.

While advising the chief secretary to direct district and local authorities concerned to take necessary measures for management of covid-19, the Home Secretary made it clear that the officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in enforcement of Covid protocol.