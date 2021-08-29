Renewable energy corporation plans charging points in major cities in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the interest in electric two-wheelers increasing among automobile users and with the sales expected to increase in the coming years, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd is working on various models to make smart charging devices available in public and private spaces. From public spaces across cities to common spaces such as parking lots of apartments, housing societies and other private establishments, the NREDCAP is planning to have the charging point devices installed for fast and easy charging of e-bikes.

Although the demand for electric vehicles, especially two-wheelers is expected to rise in the coming years, concerns over charging infrastructure continue to remain. To address these issues and also to promote e-vehicles, the state government has planned multiple initiatives.

Vice chairman and managing director of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy explained that work was underway for inviting expression of interest for the empanelment of suppliers of the devices. “Keeping the future demand in mind, we are planning to have charging devices at various public spaces so that electric two-wheeler users can easily plug in and charge their batteries. We can also install them in the parking lots or common areas of apartments, housing societies and others so that those using e-bikes in those buildings can charge their vehicles without having to swap batteries.

The device is scalable and can easily be deployed anywhere needed even at Kirana stores, photocopy shops and other places,” the VC and MD explained. The corporation has already installed one such charging point at its office in Tadepalli to test its functioning. The charging device is expected to be around `10,000 per box and the installation is likely to be done in partnership with private players. Besides e-bikes, the charging points are also likely to serve e-auto rickshaws.