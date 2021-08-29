STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Renewable energy corporation plans charging points in major cities in Andhra

Although the demand for electric vehicles, especially two-wheelers is expected to rise in the coming years, concerns over charging infrastructure continue to remain.

Published: 29th August 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of electric bikes parked outside a metro station in Chennai.

File photo of electric bikes parked outside a metro station in Chennai. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the interest in electric two-wheelers increasing among automobile users and with the sales expected to increase in the coming years, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd is working on various models to make smart charging devices available in public and private spaces. From public spaces across cities to common spaces such as parking lots of apartments, housing societies and other private establishments, the NREDCAP is planning to have the charging point devices installed for fast and easy charging of e-bikes.

Although the demand for electric vehicles, especially two-wheelers is expected to rise in the coming years, concerns over charging infrastructure continue to remain. To address these issues and also to promote e-vehicles, the state government has planned multiple initiatives.

Vice chairman and managing director of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy explained that work was underway for inviting expression of interest for the empanelment of suppliers of the devices. “Keeping the future demand in mind, we are planning to have charging devices at various public spaces so that electric two-wheeler users can easily plug in and charge their batteries. We can also install them in the parking lots or common areas of apartments, housing societies and others so that those using e-bikes in those buildings can charge their vehicles without having to swap batteries.

The device is scalable and can easily be deployed anywhere needed even at Kirana stores, photocopy shops and other places,” the VC and MD explained. The corporation has already installed one such charging point at its office in Tadepalli to test its functioning. The charging device is expected to be around `10,000 per box and the installation is likely to be done in partnership with private players. Besides e-bikes, the charging points are also likely to serve e-auto rickshaws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh NREDCAP electric vehicle charging stations Andhra Pradesh EV electric bikes electric scooters S Ramana Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp