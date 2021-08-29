‘Vets have huge role in increasing livestock productivity’: Andhra Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the veterinary fraternity has a huge role to play in doubling the farmers’ income and they can guide livestock farmers to enhance the productivity by providing them technical, financial and moral support. The Governor was addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) held here on Saturday.

University Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan participated in the convocation from the Raj Bhavan in virtual mode. Addressing the convocation, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh stood first in the fisheries sector in the country and contributed 7.4 per cent to the State GDP. The sector also provides employment to 14.5 lakh people directly and indirectly. Underscoring the importance of the fisheries sector, the State government has announced a separate Fisheries Science University in West Godavari district.

The Governor said the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 aims at transforming India’s education system by 2040. It proposes revision and revamp of all aspects of the current education structure including its regulation and governance to forge a new education system that is on par with the aspirations and objectives of contemporary education. Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (New Delhi) member and ex-chairman Dr AK Srivastava, who was the chief guest at the convocation, said the livestock, poultry and fish farming have been providing sustainable employment to the people in villages.