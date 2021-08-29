STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Vets have huge role in increasing livestock productivity’: Andhra Pradesh Governor

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) held in Tirupati on Saturday, August 28, 2021. 

Published: 29th August 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the veterinary fraternity has a huge role to play in doubling the farmers’ income and they can guide livestock farmers to enhance the productivity by providing them technical, financial and moral support. The Governor was addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) held here on Saturday. 

University Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan participated in the convocation from the Raj Bhavan in virtual mode. Addressing the convocation, the Governor said Andhra Pradesh stood first in the fisheries sector in the country and contributed 7.4 per cent to the State GDP. The sector also provides employment to 14.5 lakh people directly and indirectly. Underscoring the importance of the fisheries sector, the State government has announced a separate Fisheries Science University in West Godavari district.

The Governor said the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 aims at transforming India’s education system by 2040. It proposes  revision and revamp of all aspects of the current education structure including its regulation and governance to forge a new education system that is on par with the aspirations and objectives of contemporary education. Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (New Delhi) member and ex-chairman Dr AK Srivastava, who was the chief guest at the convocation, said the livestock, poultry and fish farming have been providing sustainable employment to the people in villages. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University Chancellor Biswabhusan Harichandan Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University SVVU Livestock farmers vets Veterinary doctors Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp