10-year-old boy dies in school building collapse 

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died on the spot, while he along with his two friends were playing in a dilapidated school building in Rajupalem village of Markapur mandal on Sunday. According to the details revealed by Markapur Rural SI G Kotaiah, Patti Vishnu Kumar (10), who belongs to a lower middle class family, was a Class 4 student of a private school in Markapur town limits.

As Sunday is a holiday, Vishnu, who is the eldest in the family, went to play in the nearby government elementary school premises in the afternoon. While the children were playing, concrete slabs of the dilapidated school building fell on him and Vishnu sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. District Education Officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao expressed shock and grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“I have ordered for a detailed report on the mishap from the concerned MEO and other officers. After receiving the report, we will take action. As per my knowledge, the building was abandoned for the past three to four years. Maybe Vishnu Kumar wasn’t aware of the building’s condition when he went there to play. However, we will take necessary action soon,” the DEO said. Meanwhile, Markapur Rural police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the local governent hospital for post-mortem. A case was booked and probe is on.