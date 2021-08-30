Five including four women killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh, 10 injured

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a horrifying incident, five persons, including driver of Tata Magic vehicle, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a ghastly road accident that occurred near SC Colony of Rolagampadu village in Tarlupadu mandal on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to Ongole GGH. The doctors said that the condition of three persons is critical.

The police have identified the deceased as Gongati Marthamma (45), Potlapati Saramma (35), Ittadi Lingamma (50), driver Venkateswara Reddy (40) and G Kotamma. Based on the complaint of Gongati Nagarjuna from Darsi, the TV Palli police have booked a case and investigation is on.

According to details revealed by Darsi DSP V Narayanaswami Reddy, a 15-member proceeded on Sunday to Kothapeta village in Bestavaripeta mandal from Darsi to fix a marriage. After discussions, they began to return to Darsi. As they reached the SC Colony on Ongole-Nandyal road, the driver on spotting the carcass of a buffalo on the road tried to turn the vehicle. He was unable to control the vehicle, which collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction.

The Darsi DSP, Podili CI U Sudhakar Rao and TV Palli SI Aparna rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The police took an hour to extricate the bodies. Later, the police rushed the injured to the Ongole GGH. SP Malika Garg is monitoring the health condition of the victims.