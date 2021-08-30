STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five including four women killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh, 10 injured

Police said the deceased hail from Darsi and went to Bestavaripet on Sunday evening to fix a marriage alliance. The mishap took place when they were returning back to Darsi.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  In a horrifying incident, five persons, including driver of Tata Magic vehicle, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in a ghastly road accident that occurred near SC Colony of Rolagampadu village in Tarlupadu mandal on Sunday. The injured have been shifted to Ongole GGH. The doctors said that the condition of three persons is critical. 

The police have identified the deceased as Gongati Marthamma (45), Potlapati Saramma (35), Ittadi Lingamma (50), driver Venkateswara Reddy (40) and G Kotamma. Based on the complaint of Gongati Nagarjuna from Darsi, the TV Palli police have booked a case and investigation is on. 

According to details revealed by Darsi DSP V Narayanaswami Reddy, a 15-member proceeded on Sunday to Kothapeta village in Bestavaripeta mandal from Darsi to fix a marriage. After discussions, they began to return to Darsi. As they reached the SC Colony on Ongole-Nandyal road, the driver on spotting the carcass of a buffalo on the road tried to turn the vehicle. He was unable to control the vehicle, which collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction. 

The Darsi DSP, Podili CI U Sudhakar Rao and TV Palli SI Aparna rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The police took an hour to extricate the bodies.  Later, the police rushed the injured to the Ongole GGH. SP Malika Garg is monitoring the health condition of the victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam district Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp