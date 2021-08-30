Five including four women killed in road accident in Andhra's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five people including four women were killed in a road accident on the Ongole-Cumbum road in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh early on Monday morning.

According to information reaching here, at least 16 people including the driver were travelling in the auto trolley when the accident took place. Police said the driver of the vehicle did not notice the carcass of a buffalo which died after being hit by a heavy vehicle near Roluguntapadu village of Porlupadu mandal and went over it.

The driver, Venkateswar Reddu, then lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction. Four people died instantly while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police said the deceased hail from Darsi and went to Bestavaripet on Sunday evening to fix a marriage alliance. The mishap took place when they were returning back to Darsi.