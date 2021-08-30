STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parts of AP to receive rain today  

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean seal level tilting southwestwards with height. 

Published: 30th August 2021 07:39 AM

Cyclone
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy downpour was reported from several places in Guntur, parts of Krishna, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Ananatapur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam on Sunday under the influence of low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. 

As per forecast by IMD, low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts persists. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean seal level tilting southwestwards with height. 

Under the influence of low pressure and cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema on Monday. 

According to the APSDPS dashboard, the highest rainfall of 8.2 cm was received in Sattenapalli of Guntur district, followed by 7.4 cm in Rajam on Sunday between 8.30 am. to 10 pm.  

