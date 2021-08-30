STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State records 1,500 new Covid cases, 18 deaths

Fresh infections outnumber daily recoveries;Chittoor, EG, WG report over 200 cases

Published: 30th August 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spike in new Covid-19 infections continued in the State as more than 1,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am on Sunday. A total of 1,557 fresh Covid cases were recorded, taking the total tally past 20.12 lakh. The positivity rate now stands at 2.4 per cent. The number of fresh cases has outnumbered recoveries and as a result, active cases have gone past the 15,000-mark once again.

Meanwhile, total fatalities in Nellore district have touched 1,000, making it the ninth district in the State to have death toll in four digits. The total number of samples tested so far has crossed 2.65 lakh.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, three districts reported over 200 new cases with Chittoor recording the highest of 255 cases. While six districts reported less than 100 new cases, Kurnool logged the least number of cases. Barring Guntur, Kurnool and Prakasam, all 10 districts reported a more fresh infections compared to Saturday.

The recoveries stood at 1,213, lesser than Saturday, taking the total recoveries past 19.81 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. The active cases stood at 15,179 with the highest of 2,284 in East Godavari district. Four districts -- East Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Nellore account for more than half of the cumulative active cases. 

Meanwhile, 18 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 13,825. Krishna district reported the highest of four fatalities followed by three each in Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore, two each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam and one in East Godavari. Six districts did not report even a single death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 infections
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp