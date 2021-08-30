State records 1,500 new Covid cases, 18 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The spike in new Covid-19 infections continued in the State as more than 1,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am on Sunday. A total of 1,557 fresh Covid cases were recorded, taking the total tally past 20.12 lakh. The positivity rate now stands at 2.4 per cent. The number of fresh cases has outnumbered recoveries and as a result, active cases have gone past the 15,000-mark once again.

Meanwhile, total fatalities in Nellore district have touched 1,000, making it the ninth district in the State to have death toll in four digits. The total number of samples tested so far has crossed 2.65 lakh.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, three districts reported over 200 new cases with Chittoor recording the highest of 255 cases. While six districts reported less than 100 new cases, Kurnool logged the least number of cases. Barring Guntur, Kurnool and Prakasam, all 10 districts reported a more fresh infections compared to Saturday.

The recoveries stood at 1,213, lesser than Saturday, taking the total recoveries past 19.81 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. The active cases stood at 15,179 with the highest of 2,284 in East Godavari district. Four districts -- East Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Nellore account for more than half of the cumulative active cases.

Meanwhile, 18 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 13,825. Krishna district reported the highest of four fatalities followed by three each in Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore, two each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam and one in East Godavari. Six districts did not report even a single death.