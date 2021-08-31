STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

878 Covid-19 cases after 41,000 tests in Andhra Pradesh

Active infections in six districts below 1,000; toll climbs to 13,838 after 13 more deaths

Published: 31st August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 878 new SARS-CoV-2 infections from over 41,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, which returned a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent. The fresh spike in cases took the overall infections to 20.13 lakh. With the low number of new infections and high recoveries, the active cases came under 15,000.

The latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said Chittoor reported the highest of 255 new cases followed by 166 in East Godavari. The other 11 districts reported a growth of less than 100 infections each: the new positives in three districts stood at single digits. Anantapur recorded just two new cases while Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts logged three and four cases, respectively.

While Chittoor registered the same number of infections as on Sunday, other districts saw lesser number of new cases till Monday 9 am than recorded in the previous 24 hours. With the fresh spike in cases, the total infections in Nellore crossed 1.40 lakh. With another 1,182 patients being declared Covid-negative, the total recoveries shot up to 19.84 lakh with the rate staying stable at 98.5 per cent. 

Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 92 in Kurnool and the highest of 2,271 in East Godavari. Apart from East Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Nellore have over 2,000 active cases. Meanwhile, 13 more persons succumbed in the 24 hours taking the total fatalities to 13,838 with a mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Krishna reported the highest of four deaths followed by three in Chittoor, two in Nellore and one each in East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Prakasam. Six others did not report any death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp