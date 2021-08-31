878 Covid-19 cases after 41,000 tests in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 878 new SARS-CoV-2 infections from over 41,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, which returned a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent. The fresh spike in cases took the overall infections to 20.13 lakh. With the low number of new infections and high recoveries, the active cases came under 15,000.

The latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said Chittoor reported the highest of 255 new cases followed by 166 in East Godavari. The other 11 districts reported a growth of less than 100 infections each: the new positives in three districts stood at single digits. Anantapur recorded just two new cases while Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts logged three and four cases, respectively.

While Chittoor registered the same number of infections as on Sunday, other districts saw lesser number of new cases till Monday 9 am than recorded in the previous 24 hours. With the fresh spike in cases, the total infections in Nellore crossed 1.40 lakh. With another 1,182 patients being declared Covid-negative, the total recoveries shot up to 19.84 lakh with the rate staying stable at 98.5 per cent.

Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 92 in Kurnool and the highest of 2,271 in East Godavari. Apart from East Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Nellore have over 2,000 active cases. Meanwhile, 13 more persons succumbed in the 24 hours taking the total fatalities to 13,838 with a mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Krishna reported the highest of four deaths followed by three in Chittoor, two in Nellore and one each in East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Prakasam. Six others did not report any death.