Andhra Pradesh asks KRMB to stop Telangana from drawing water for power

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department Engineer -in- Chief C Narayana Reddy on Monday shot off a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday seeking directions to the Telangana government, restraining it from using water from Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar for power generation. The letter was sent in response to the Board’s communication seeking AP’s stand on Telangana drawing water for power generation.

Narayana said power generation is detrimental to the downstream irrigation and drinking water requirements of Nagarjunasagar and Krishna delta system. As both Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar are common reservoirs, Telangana should not operate power houses unilaterally. “Hence, the KRMB is requested to direct those power houses not to operate without water release orders from the KRMB. Further the power house at Pulichintala project should not be operated by Telangana without indent from Andhra Pradesh for water requirement in Krishna delta,” he stressed.

According to him, Srisailam reservoir has two power houses on the right bank (770 mw) and left bank (900 mw) and after bifurcation, control of right bank power house and the entire dam are with Andhra Pradesh, while control of left side pumped storage scheme is with Telangana. The pumped storage scheme at the left bank is envisaged as a peak load generation station which, after generation of power, the same quantity of water has to be pumped back to the reservoir. The releases through the right bank main power house are to be made to the extent of the downstream requirement of drinking and irrigation, duly considering the storage in the Nagarjunasagar, he said.

He pointed out that in the event of conflicting demand of water for irrigation and power, the requirements for water for irrigation shall take precedence. Narayana Reddy, in his 4-page letter, said the Planning Commission had approved Srisailam Hydroelectric project on March 26, 1964 and in the project report of Srisailam project, that was filed as APPK-5 before KWDT-1, it was clearly indicated that the waters intended for use in Nagarjunasagar canals can be utilised only at the head available at Srisailam dam, whereas those intended for use in Krishna Delta System can be used at the total head available at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams.