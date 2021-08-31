STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank staff swindle Rs 70 lakh of SHG members' money in Andhra Pradesh

Avanigadda SI Srinivasa Rao said that the incident occurred in July and came to light recently when the SHG members went to the bank to withdraw the funds.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:23 AM

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Seven women SHG members in Annavaram village under Mopidevi mandal on Monday alleged that the staff of a public sector bank reportedly swindled money credited in their bank accounts in July. They alleged that the bank staff committed irregularities to the tune of Rs 70 lakh. When they allegedly demanded an explanation, the bank staff reportedly assured them of issuing fresh loans again. The victims filed a complaint with Avanigadda police. 

Avanigadda SI Srinivasa Rao said that the incident occurred in July and came to light recently when the SHG members went to the bank to withdraw the funds. All the 70 members (10 members per a group) received `1 lakh each under the government scheme of zero interest loans in July. Once the funds were credited in the SHG’s account, the assistant bank manager and other staff reportedly transferred the funds into other accounts. 

“We were shocked when we were told that the amount in our group’s account was transferred to unknown bank accounts. The money is meant only for the group members,” they told the police. Based on their complaint, a case of cheating and breach of trust was booked and investigation is on. “We also informed about the issue to senior bank officials to recover the amount. The accused staff has been taken into custody,” SI Srinivasa Rao said. 

