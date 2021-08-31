Centre of Excellence in classical Telugu to be shifted to Tirupati

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi is planning to shift the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Studies in Classical Telugu to Tirupati from its existing location in Nellore.

The establishment was initially part of the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysuru, but was shifted to Nellore after the intervention of Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. It has been housed in a rented space since January 21, 2020.

Announcing the decision to shift the CoE on Monday, Akademi Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation stone for a new permanent building for the Centre. She, however, did not specify any exact date.

“There are more chances for research, seminars, debates and various activities for the development of the rich classical Telugu in Tirupati as there are several academies functioning there,” said Lakshmi Parvathi on Monday. The State government has informed the Telugu and Sanskrit Academi that land would be allocated to both the Academi and the CoE for Studies in Classical Telugu at Tirupati. A letter was also sent to the Collectors concerned, she said.