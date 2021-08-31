STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre of Excellence in classical Telugu to be shifted to Tirupati

She, however, did not specify any exact date.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Akademi Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation stone for a new permanent building for the Centre. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi is planning to shift the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Studies in Classical Telugu to Tirupati from its existing location in Nellore.

The establishment was initially part of the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysuru, but was shifted to Nellore after the intervention of Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. It has been housed in a rented space since January 21, 2020. 

Announcing the decision to shift the CoE on Monday, Akademi Chairperson Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation stone for a new permanent building for the Centre. She, however, did not specify any exact date.

“There are more chances for research, seminars, debates and various activities for the development of the rich classical Telugu in Tirupati as there are several academies functioning there,” said Lakshmi Parvathi on Monday.  The State government has informed the Telugu and Sanskrit Academi that land would be allocated to both the Academi and the CoE for Studies in Classical Telugu at Tirupati. A letter was also sent to the Collectors concerned, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Classical Telugu Tirupati
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp