Industries save energy worth Rs 2,350 crore under BEE scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 31st August 2021 09:33 AM

industry

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has exhibited excellent performance in implementing Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) programme of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and achieved savings of 3430 million units of energy (0.295 million tons of oil equivalent), worth Rs 2,350 crore, and a reduction of 1.38 million tons of CO2. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the State has accomplished 40 per cent more energy savings in PAT cycle-2 compared to the first cycle. The BEE, which declared the achievements of various States in PAT cycle-2 in a national webinar, said Andhra Pradesh has exhibited excellent performance in the area of energy efficiency in the industrial sector.

AP industries have achieved 0.295 MTOE (million tonnes of oil equivalent) of savings as against 0.205 MTOE in PAT cycle-1. The BEE implements the PAT scheme, which is a market-based compliance mechanism to accelerate implementation of cost-effective improvements in energy efficiency in large energy-intensive industries through certification of energy savings that could be traded. 

Under it, designated consumers (DC-industries) who achieve the specific energy consumption above the targets would be issued with Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) by the BEE. The ESCerts are tradable through power exchanges and can be purchased by the underperforming DCs so as to avoid penal actions under enforcement of Energy Conservation Act-2001.

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) oversees the implementation of the PAT scheme in the State. Energy efficiency measures under PAT would help for reduction in electricity usage/other input energy consumption, lower per unit production cost leading to higher profits and ultimately help for industrial growth.

Alok Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Power released the Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) to Designated Consumers of PAT cycle-2 through dedicated online portal PATNET. Speaking on the occasion, he praised the pro-active industries in PAT Cycle-2 and said that their sustained efforts are clearly visible through the energy saving certificates issued that are considered as another revenue stream. It helps to motivate and encourage industries in implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes, a solution for sustainability of future generations by reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Director General-BEE Abhay Bakre said energy efficiency through PAT would play a major role in order to help achieve energy security, pick up the economy, boost industrial productivity, provide jobs, increase the access of energy to all the people and enhance social development and prosperity.

He appreciated the energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli and his team for their concerted efforts in achieving improved energy efficiency performance of industries in PAT cycle-2 and setting up a dedicated PAT cell in the State. Srikant thanked the BEE and State industries department for their continuous support in implementing PAT. 

He requested all the DCs to participate in the trading process and comply with the mandatory PAT in coordination with the State industries department. He said that in order to overcome the key challenges of climate change, the State government has decided to strengthen its efforts to lessen greenhouse gas emissions.

40% more energy efficent

