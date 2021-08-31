On 200th day of stir, TUs vow to save VSP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The agitation launched by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee entered its 200th day on Monday. The all-party workers and praja sanghala JAC organised a human chain with hundreds of people from Gurajada statue at RTC complex to Asilmetta to mark the occasion. Later, a meeting was conducted at the RTC complex.

JAC chairman Jaggu Naidu said there was no let up in the agitation even after 200 days. He said under the monetisation asset pipeline plan, the Centre wants to privatise all public sector undertakings, including ports, airlines, railways, highways and space organisations. He said they will react with the same speed at the speed with which the Centre was planning to privatise the plant. He along with other leaders of the JAC threatened to dump the BJP and its allies in the Bay of Bengal for trying to sell the national assets.

Porata committee chairman Mantri Rajasekhar said Sunday’s human chain gave a new direction and confidence to the ongoing agitation. The huge success of the agitation should act as an eye opener to the Centre, which is keen on privatisation of the steel plant, he said.

AP BC Chaitanya Samiti brought out a special song on ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ and it was released by Sangham state president BV Ramana at the relay fast camp at Kurmannapalem Junction.

“We will not tolerate it if the government tries to sell the steel plant. The plant which was set up following agitations will be protected through agitations,” he said.