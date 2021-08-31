Soon, 3 departments to call tenders for 23 skill development colleges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State has reportedly completed formalities to call tenders for the construction of skill development colleges. Out of the 25, the State government has tasked the responsibility of construction of 23 institutions to three departments--Roads and Building, APIIC and Police Housing Corporation; the two others to come up at Vizianagaram and Nandyal will be built by the Centre.

The skills colleges, one each at the 25 Parliamentary constituencies of the State, are expected to train youngsters as per the industry requirements so as to generate more employment opportunities available locally. In addition, a skill development university is also coming up soon.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) managing director N Bangaru Raju to TNIE: “The three agencies of the State government will call the tenders for construction of the colleges within two to three days.”

While the R&B department will invite tenders for 10 colleges at Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Eluru, Narasapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Rajampet, Anantapur and Hindupur constituencies, APIIC will do the same for those proposed in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Bapatla, Narasaraopet and Ongole segments. Police Housing Corporation will look after the construction of colleges in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Araku, Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor. After estimating that `20 crore would be required for construction of each college, the government is now focusing on its early completion and commencing the courses within a year, sources said.