STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Soon, 3 departments to call tenders for 23 skill development colleges

The State has reportedly completed formalities to call tenders for the construction of skill development colleges.

Published: 31st August 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State has reportedly completed formalities to call tenders for the construction of skill development colleges. Out of the 25, the State government has tasked the responsibility of construction of 23 institutions to three departments--Roads and Building, APIIC and Police Housing Corporation; the two others to come up at Vizianagaram and Nandyal will be built by the Centre.

The skills colleges, one each at the 25 Parliamentary constituencies of the State, are expected to train youngsters as per the industry requirements so as to generate more employment opportunities available locally. In addition, a skill development university is also coming up soon.

Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) managing director N Bangaru Raju to TNIE: “The three agencies of the State government will call the tenders for construction of the colleges within two to three days.”

While the R&B department will invite tenders for 10 colleges at Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Eluru, Narasapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Rajampet, Anantapur and Hindupur constituencies, APIIC will do the same for those proposed in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Bapatla, Narasaraopet and Ongole segments. Police Housing Corporation will look after the construction of colleges in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Araku, Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor. After estimating that `20 crore would be required for construction of each college, the government is now focusing on its early completion and commencing the courses within a year, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh skill development colleges
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp