TD holds Uttarandhra meet

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time since drubbing it received in the last Assembly elections, the TDP conducted a conference ‘Uttarandhra Rakshana Charcha Vedika’ with leaders from the three districts of north Andhra.

The TDP wanted to rejuvenate the party in the region through the conference. TDP State president Atchannaidu said they were ready for any debate on development done by the TDP.

“North Andhra suffered under the YSRC rule as there was no development since it came to power. Several irrigation projects are pending for completion of just 5 to 10 per cent of works. Three capitals proposal was made by the Chief Minister as he failed to develop the region,” he alleged.

Ashok Gajapati Raju said theYSRC government was adopting a vindictive attitude towards its political opponents. “There was no development, only destruction.”

Ayyanna Patrudu presided over the meeting.