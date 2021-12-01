Boating from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam resumes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After a two-year gap, the boat service from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam on Krishna river has resumed. On Monday evening, the first service (a large motorboat) was operated to Srisailam as a trial run with nearly 40 people on board. It returned to Nagarjuna Sagar the next morning.

A Telangana tourist official said governments of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had given permissions for the resumption of the service, which was launched in November 2017. He added boating between the two places was stopped due to the lack of sufficient water in the river and then the Covid-19 situation.

To run on weekends, tickets for the service will be sold for Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,200 (children), which includes meals. Also, the department is offering a Rs 3,999 tour package, which would include visit to tourist sites in Srisailam and dinner. The next morning, the department will provide darshan of Lord Shiva at the Srisailam temple, ropeway adventure and a visit to the Srisailam reservoir. Over a hundred people will be allowed per trip.

Also, the Andhra Pradesh tourism department has been offering boating at Pathalaganga in Srisailam temple for the past few months. Srisailam tourism manger Penchalaiah said three boats were available at the unit, and all of them were functioning.