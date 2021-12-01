STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boating from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam resumes

A Telangana tourist official said governments of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had given permissions for the resumption of the service, which was launched in November 2017.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After a two-year gap, the boat service from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam on Krishna river has resumed. On Monday evening, the first service (a large motorboat) was operated to Srisailam as a trial run with nearly 40 people on board. It returned to Nagarjuna Sagar the next morning.

A Telangana tourist official said governments of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had given permissions for the resumption of the service, which was launched in November 2017. He added boating between the two places was stopped due to the lack of sufficient water in the river and then the Covid-19 situation. 

To run on weekends, tickets  for the service will be sold for Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,200 (children), which includes meals. Also, the department is offering a Rs 3,999 tour package, which would include visit to tourist sites in Srisailam and dinner. The next morning, the department will provide darshan of Lord Shiva at the Srisailam temple, ropeway adventure and a visit to the Srisailam reservoir. Over a hundred people will be allowed per trip. 

Also, the Andhra Pradesh tourism department has been offering boating at Pathalaganga in Srisailam temple for the past few months. Srisailam tourism manger Penchalaiah said three boats were available at the unit, and all of them were functioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lord Shiva Srisailam temple ropeway adventure Srisailam reservoir
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp