STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC allows govt to go ahead on housing for poor

The hurdles for the construction of houses for the poor under the Pedalandariki Illu, the flagship programme of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, have been cleared.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The hurdles for the construction of houses for the poor under the Pedalandariki Illu, the flagship programme of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, have been cleared.A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday allowed the government to go ahead with the construction of houses. The bench also said observations made in the single judge’s order would not create any negative impact on the programme. The single judge bench had stayed the construction of houses under the scheme in October. 

The State government went for an appeal before the division bench. It plans to allot sites and construct houses for 30 lakh beneficiaries in the State under the scheme. The counsel on behalf of 128 petitioners, VSR Anjaneyulu, informed the court that they would like to withdraw their pleas. The petitioners told that they had filed the pleas only to get house sites and prayed the HC to give suitable orders. 

When the bench sought the opinion of the government on it, Advocate General S Sriram said they have no objection to the withdrawal of the petitions. The AG said the government does not have any objection in giving house site pattas to the petitioners. 

Sriram and Additional AG P Sudhakar Reddy also urged the bench to cancel the references made in the order of the single judge. At this juncture, Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath informed the court that the Centre had also filed a petition to implead in the case. The bench also allowed the Centre to withdraw the implead petition.  ASG Harinath brought it to the notice of the bench that the single judge made certain remarks against the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and such remarks might cause problems. The bench said the remarks made in the single judge’s order would not have any adverse impact on the housing scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedalandariki Illu Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp