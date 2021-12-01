STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low-lying areas flooded in Badvel

Several streams and rivulets are overflowing; road connectivity to several villages cut 

Published: 01st December 2021 08:14 AM

Following heavy rain, water enters a house in Badvel constituency of Kadapa district on Tuesday I Madhav K / Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Several low-lying areas in Railway Kodur and Badvel were inundated due to heavy rains that lashed several parts of Kadapa district on Tuesday. An eight-year-old boy was washed away in a stream in Ramapuram mandal. According to police, Veeranjaneyulu, a resident of Udumvariapalle in Ramapuram mandal, was playing near a stream when his parents went to Kadapa on some medical emergency. Police, fire services personnel and SDRF teams launched a search for the boy.

In Badvel constituency limits, incessant rains inundated several areas in Badvel, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, Gopavaram, Kasinayana, B Kodur and Atluru mandals. Several streams and rivulets are overflowing, causing severe inconvenience to the public and destroying agriculture fields. All the 72 tanks in Gopavaram mandal were filled to the brim. 

Road connectivity to several villages like Raghunadhapuram, Tiruvengalapuram, Bodapadu and others were cut off. Water from nearby streams engulfed the Raghunathapuram village and pregnant women and elderly people were shifted to safer places in tractors. Road connectivity to Porumamilla was also cut off. Police maintained a vigil at causeways and culverts to stop movement of people. Water entered the bus stand in Porumamilla.

CM to visit flood-hit areas tomorrow  

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit flood-affected areas in Kadapa district on December 2. He would visit the Pulapatturu, Mandapalli, Thogurupet villages in Rajampet mandal, which suffered severe damages due to the breach to Annamayya project

Exams postponed 

JNTU-Anantapur postponed exams scheduled to be held from December 1-5 in view of possible heavy rains. “All the University UG & PG examinations (B.Pharm, M.Tech, M.Pharm MBA, MCA, M.Sc, Pharm D & Pharm.D (PB)) scheduled from December 1-5 are postponed,’’ the University said, adding the revised schedule would be released later.

Cyclone in Bay

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with squally winds with a speed ranging 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph are very likely from December 3 to 5 over North Coastal AP.

Orange alert has been issued to north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Viziangarm and Visakhapatnam
Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea between December 3 and 5 

