Seshadri’s demise personal loss to me: CJI Ramana

TIRUPATI: The final rites of TTD OSD P Seshadri were performed in Tirupati on Tuesday evening. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, political leaders, TTD officials and former bureaucrats paid homage to the departed soul.Seshadri, who had been serving the TTD since 1978, died of cardiac arrest in Visakhapatnam on Monday early hours at the age of 73. The final rites were performed with Tirumala temple honours amid the presence of grieving family members, at the Sathya Harishchandra Cemetery.

The CJI, who came all the way from New Delhi to pay floral tributes to Seshadri, said Seshadri’s demise was a great personal loss to him. “I knew Pala Seshadri for more than 25 years. His demise has disturbed many, including me. His death is a great loss to me and my family,” the CJI said while speaking to the media at Seshadri’s residence. Recalling his association with Dollar Seshadri, the CJI said: “He never cared for his health when he was on duty at the temple from dawn to night. It is unbelievable that Seshadri, who served at the holy feet of Lord Venkateswara, is no more.”

He said he knew Seshadri for over 25 years and was shocked when he learnt of Seshadri’s demise. “He always immersed himself in the service of Lord, oblivious to his deteriorating health. He fulfilled his wish of serving the Lord Venkateswara till his last breath.”