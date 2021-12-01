STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sitarama Sastry quit BSNL job in 1985 for literary pursuit  

In the RSS convention held at Bullayya College, he sang a song ‘Lokula chupina margamidi lokamuleledi durgamidi’ penned by him. 

Published: 01st December 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sitarama Sastry had connections with Vizag as he hailed from Anakapalle.  Poetry was his passion and he discontinued MBBS in Mysuru so as to continue writing. Later he even quit P&T (now BSNL) job after working in Kakinada, Tadepalligudem and Anakapalle in 1985 so as to take up writing as a career, said Y Satya Rao, who knew Sitarama Sastry since his childhood.

Satya Rao, who retired as politics lecturer in BVK College, said he and Sitarama Sastry’s father Yogi were friends. Yogi was a homoeopathic doctor at Anakapalle. Satya Rao said Sitarama Sastry had started writing small poems when he was nine years. His first poem was published in a school journal when he was studying Intermediate in Kakinada.  

Gangavataranam, a long ballet penned by him, actually got him a chance in films. Noted director K Viswanadh, who heard the Gangavatarana song sung by children at Ramachandrapuram,  used a part of the song in Balakrishna-starrer Janani Janma Bhoomischa. Later, Viswanadh asked Sitarama Sastry to pen all lyrics for Sirivennela which ultimately became his title. 

Sitarama Sastry’s pen name was Bharani. He created a sensation in Telugu film world as he won Nandi award with his very first film and many more in the following years. Sitarama Sastry used to actively participate in RSS programmes. In the RSS convention held at Bullayya College, he sang a song ‘Lokula chupina margamidi lokamulelidi durgamidi’ penned by him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sitarama Sastry BSNL P&T RSS
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp