90% pensions  given on Day 1 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pensions were disbursed to 90.7% beneficiaries under YSR Pension Kanuka by 6 pm on Wednesday. The government kept a target to complete the distribution of pensions by December 5.

The government had released Rs 1,411.42 crore for payment of pensions to 60.50 lakh people and the 2.66 lakh village/ward volunteers commenced the distribution at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

By 6 pm, Rs 1,280.83 crore was disbursed to 54.88 lakh beneficiaries. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy congratulated the volunteers for giving pensions to more than 90 per cent of the beneficiaries on the first day itself.