Employees on warpath over PRC & other issues put state govt on notice 

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati employees associations called on Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma in the Secretariat on Wednesday and served notice on the State government listing their agitation programmes demanding immediate redressal of their outstanding issues, including implementation of the Pay Revision Commission recommendations.

AP JAC president Bandi Srinivasa Rao and AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu along with other office-bearers met the Chief Secretary and informed him that they were forced to take the agitation route as there was no response from the government.

“Only the government is to be blamed for this imbroglio. Though claiming to be a employee-friendly administration, the government so far remained indifferent to our issues,” Srinivasa Rao and Venkateswarlu told reporters after meeting the Chief Secretary.

Stating that the employees cooperated with the government for the past three years and did not raise any objection when their wages were slashed because of the precarious finances due to the outbreak of Covid, the leaders said their patience did not yield any result.

“When the government is not even giving the PRC report and delaying the process in the name of the officers’ committee, what issues can we raise during the meeting on PRC without studying the report?” they sought to know.

Condemning the statement of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on payment of salaries to employees, Bopparaju felt that the comments will only create a gap between the government and employees.

“We are not making any additional demands and only asking for the PRC, DAs and release of Rs 1,600 crore odd savings by the employees,” they said. “We want the government to respond and resolve our issues before we step into the second phase of our agitation programme after January 6. We feel only the Chief Minister’s intervention could break the deadlock,” Srinivasa Rao and Bopparaju said.

Phase 1 agitation plan

December 7 to 9 - Wearing black badges in all offices

December 10 - Lunch hour demonstrations

December 13 - Protest rallies and meetings in all taluks/divisions and APSRTC depots

December 16 - Dharnas in all taluks/divisions/HoDs/APSRTC depots

December 21 - Dharnas in district headquarters

December 27 - Regional meeting at Visakhapatnam

December 30 - Regional meeting at Tirupati

January 3, 2022 - Regional meeting at Eluru

January 6, 2022 - Regional meeting at Ongole

Major demands

Implementation of PRC recommendations, release of pending dearness allowance, abolition of contributory pension scheme, regularisation of contract employees and village and ward secretariats staff, streamlining of employee health cards and hike in salaries of outsourced and other contractual staff.