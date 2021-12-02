IndiaSkills will inspire youngsters to develop passion for excellence: IT Min

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: IndiaSkills competition will inspire youngsters to develop a passion for skills, pursue excellence and look for an opportunity to represent India on the global stage, IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said.

Inaugurating the south regional round of competitions, he said it will fulfil the objective of motivating the youth to pursue vocational education and training, creating a robust partnership network along with building a healthy association with WorldSkills International and other member countries.

He said one of the focus areas of the IndiaSkills is to build technology that will positively impact the lives of the people. “Through vocational and technical training, skill upgradation, new skills and mapping existing skills, we are working towards reducing the mismatch between the supply and demand of skilled manpower,” he said. The APSSDC has organised a mega job mela at Dr Lakkireddy Hanimi Reddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram on November 26.

ls 2019 held in Russia, where India was ranked 13 out of 63 countries. The participants in the regional competitions will reflect in the next edition of WorldSkills to be held in October 2022 in Shanghai,” the minister said.