NITI Aayog V-C promises support to State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar to extend all possible support for the progress and development of the State. During a meeting with the NITI Aayog team on Wednesday, officials sought assistance to grant special status, industrial concessions and tax exemptions similar to the support that was offered to the backward districts like Koraput, Balangir and Bundelkhand. Further, they explained about various welfare initiatives that are being implemented under Navaratnalu and the development activities taking place in the State.

Officials said the government has established Rythu Bharosa Kendras at village-level to provide farmers a comprehensive solution to all the agricultural needs. Also, the officials informed that works of eight fishing harbours, four fish landing centres, aqua hubs, processing units, and integrated labs were started at an estimated cost of Rs 3,176.61 crore. Officials also explained the reforms brought in the education and health sectors. Rajiv Kumar sought details of the Amma Vodi scheme, categorisation of schools and functioning of Anganwadis.

The Chief Minister explained the objectives of the employment generation programmes like Cheyuta, Aasara that are being implemented for sustainable economic progress. Rajiv Kumar lauded the State government for bringing Disha App. Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Kumar said the meeting was a part of efforts to foster cooperative federalism through engagement with the States. He congratulated the Chief Minister for the good work done and said that he witnessed it when he was on field visits. “Some of the measures you have taken are innovative and quite unique, being done for the first time in the country, like the digital libraries, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, decentralising the procurement, etc. We would like to replicate this in other states,’’ he said and added that they want to replicate them in other states.

He said the state government’s initiative to deposit Rs 10 lakh to all those orphaned due to COVID-19 is amasing and they would suggest it to other states. “The comprehensive land survey being taken up by the state government will solve many land disputes,’’ Rajiv Kumar said and lauded the state government for being in top in Ease of Doing Business.

He promised help in development of infrastructure in coastal economic zones and export sectors. He said they will extend support for special category status to the state and added that they would try to fill the revenue deficit and help for completion of Polavaram project and suggested conducting a study again on the height of Polavaram project so that changes can be made in R&R package. The Aayog, he said, would also try to sort out contentious issues between states’ “like you have with Telangana”. “We will try and work on that,” he added. In the evening, the NITI team held a meeting with industrialists at Mangalagiri. The team also interacted with Vice-Chancellors of universities, academicians and representatives of civil society organisations.

Economic Status of Energy Sector

Jagan urged NITI Aayog to provide adequate assistance to streamline power generation as DISCOMS are facing severe losses. The officials have brought the financial difficulties of the State due to the post-partition consequences to the notice of NITI Aayog team and explained that the loss of Hyderabad had eroded large-scale revenue, while the promises such as special status have not been fulfilled. They informed per capita income in AP is much lower than TS

Steel Plants, Ports

The officials asked to set up the Kadapa steel plant and develop other infrastructure facilities as promised in the bifurcation act. They asked to sanction four iron ore mines in Anantapur for Kadapa steel plant and provide GST reimbursement. They sought financial assistance to ports and also to get revised estimates of the Polavaram project approved. They sought help for Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project and 1250 MW power project in Upper Sileru project.

Pending arrears

The officials urged Niti Aayog team to get Rs 6,284 crore arrears from Telangana power utilities cleared and sanction Rs 18,969 crore resource gap amount as confirmed by CAG.