North Andhra braces for heavy rains

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the north coastal Andhra for the next three days. The department said a low pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by Thursday.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over Central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 24 hours. It is expected to move northwestwards and intensify further and reach north Andhra-Odisha coasts by the morning of December 4, resulting in isolated heavy to very heavy rains with squally winds of speed 80-90 kmph gusting to 100kmph very likely from December 3 to 5 over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

As such, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of Central Ministries/Agencies and State Governments to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic storm is likely to affect Srikakulam, Vishakhapatanam and Vijayanagaram districts in Andhra Pradesh, and the coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal.

The NDRF has deployed 32 teams in these States and additional teams are also being kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts are ready for deployment if required.

Rajiv Gauba stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the concerned agencies of the State Governments and those of the Centre, before the cyclonic storm makes landfall, so as to avoid any loss of life and minimize damages to property, infrastructure and crops.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district collector A Suryakumari has sounded a high alert in the coastal areas, and opened control rooms at multiple locations. She directed all line departments to be vigilant and cautious in view of the weather forecast. She suggested the farmers not to harvest paddy for the next three days, and advised fisherfolks against venture into the sea

Similarly, Srikakulam district collector Shrikesh B Latkhar directed officials to be vigilant on the possible heavy rains. Latkhar opened 24/7 control rooms at his office (08942 240557). He directed revenue, fisheries and agriculture officials in 19 mandals to remain stationed at their respective posting, and guide the farmers in protecting their paddy crop. He, too, suggested the farmers not to harvest paddy for next three days.

Control room numbers in Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram RDO Office: 8922276888; Bhogapuram: 8074400947; Bondapalli: 9494340170; Chipurupalli: 9951520101; Gajapatinagaram: 9963456373; Vizianagaram: 9100497329; Parvathipuram Division Sub Collector Office: 7286881293; Parvathipuram: 9492895364; Balijipeta: 9110535874; Seethanagaram: 9912390971; Kurupam: 9492995878; Bobbili: 8919598043; Badangi: 8106877661, 8309239166; Ramabhadrapuram: 9989369511; Salur: 9392687005; For issues regarding drinking water and sanitation, Panchayat control rooms can be reached at 8639313400 (Vizianagaram) and 9618967524 (Parvathipuram)

NDRF deploys 32 teams

