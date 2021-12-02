Now, book RTC ticket 60 days in advance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporatio (APSRTC) has increased the advance reservation period to book tickets in long distance bus services to 60 days from 30 with effect from December 2. The RTC has taken a decision to this effect keeping in view the ensuing festive season.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, APSRTC executive director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said that following the directions from vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the corporation is operating sufficient number of buses to all the major locations.