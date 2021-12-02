STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, book RTC ticket 60 days in advance

The RTC  has taken a decision to this  effect keeping in view the ensuing festive season.

Published: 02nd December 2021 07:53 AM

RTC complex in Visakhapatnam shuts down in solidarity with the statewide bandh protesting against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporatio (APSRTC) has increased the advance reservation period to book tickets in long distance bus services to 60 days from 30 with effect from December 2. The RTC  has taken a decision to this  effect keeping in view the ensuing festive season.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, APSRTC executive director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said that following the directions from vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, the corporation is operating sufficient number of buses  to all the major locations.

