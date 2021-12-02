Prakasam district: Waterlevel at max limit in tanks, streams

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Due to incessant rains in the past two days in the upper catchment areas, several village tanks and local streams of the Southern Part of the district have reached their maximum water levels.

Alarming situation prevailed in a few locations, where the floodwater entered into the residential areas. In view of the Somasila Project waters coming the Rallapadu project, authorities have released a large quantity of water to the downstream. As a result, Pamur village old tank received excess waters.

The authorities strengthened the tank bund and also bypassed the inflows of Pamuru tank to downstream as a result of which, the low-lying Mopadu reservoir received waters to its full capacity (2.09 TMC) on Wednesday.

The water sources department with the help of police, revenue and panchayat department staff took up tank bund strengthening measures on a war footing on Wednesday.