STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam district: Waterlevel at max limit in tanks, streams

Due to incessant rains in the past two days in the upper catchment areas, several village tanks and local streams of the Southern Part of the district have reached their maximum water levels.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Due to incessant rains in the past two days in the upper catchment areas, several village tanks and local streams of the Southern Part of the district have reached their maximum water levels.

Alarming situation prevailed in a few locations, where the floodwater entered into the residential areas. In view of the Somasila Project waters coming the Rallapadu project, authorities have released a large quantity of water to the downstream. As a result, Pamur village old tank received excess waters.

The authorities strengthened the tank bund and also bypassed the inflows of Pamuru tank to downstream as a result of which, the low-lying Mopadu reservoir received waters to its full capacity (2.09 TMC) on Wednesday.  

The water sources department with the help of police, revenue and panchayat department staff took up tank bund strengthening measures on a war footing on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
upper catchment areas Somasila Project Rallapadu project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp