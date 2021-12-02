Rs 895.20 cr released to State as SDRF fund

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Wednesday said it had already released Rs 895.20 crore to Andhra Pradesh as its share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the current financial year 2021-22.

Replying to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on the damages incurred due to the recent rains and the assistance from the Centre, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said during the current financial year 2021-22, the State Government was allocated Rs 1,192.80 crore under SDRF, which includes Rs 895.20 crore Central share and Rs 297.60 crore State share. “The Central share of Rs 895.20 crore has been released, in advance, to Andhra Pradesh in two installments of Rs 447.60 crore each,’’ the minister said.

On the damages to standing crops, roads, buildings, transmission lines due to very heavy rains in October, 2020 to the tune of Rs 4,450 crore, Nityanand Rai said the Centre, without waiting for the Memorandum from Andhra Pradesh, had constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team in October 2020 for on the spot assessment of damages.

“Based on the IMCT report and approval of the High Level Committee, an amount of Rs 233.49 crore was released in 2020-21 itself, to the State government after adjusting 50% of the opening balance available in SDRF account of the State. Further during 2020-21, an amount of Rs 1,491 crore was allocated in State Disaster Risk Management Fund,’’ the minister said.

Vijayasai Reddy also sought to know the allocations and release of funds under 14th and 15th Finance Commission for gram panchayats in the State. Union minister of State for Panchayat Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil said Rs 8,652 crore was allocated under the 14th Finance Commission funds while Rs 8,122 crore was released. “As the 14th Finance Commission award period (2015-20) is over, further funds for rural local bodies under 14th Finance Commission recommendations are not being released by the ministry of finance,’’ the Union minister said.