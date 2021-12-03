STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 returnees from Africa traced in Prakasam district

The medical and health department has decided to set up a help desk at the Ongole railway station to create an awareness among train passengers about Omicron.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers at airport

Image for representation (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By IVNP Prasad Babu and Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

ONGOLE / GUNTUR: With the threat of Omicron looming large, the medical and health department has started tracing and testing people, who returned to Prakasam district from abroad as well as from other States. 

“We got information that a family of four returned from an African country to Vaikunthapuram near Chirala. Two others reached Mundlamuru and Ongole from Hong Kong,” official sources said. 

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. P Ratnavali said, “We are sending ANMs and lab technicians to the places of foreign returnees soon after receiving information regarding their arrival in Prakasam district from the airport authorities to collect their samples for RT PCR tests. Even if the foreign returnees test negative, we are suggesting that they be in home quarantine for two weeks. The test results of the family of four, which returned from the African country, are awaited.”

The medical and health department has decided to set up a help desk at the Ongole railway station to create awareness among train passengers about Omicron. District Collector Praveen Kumar directed officials to ensure that people strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour to curb the virus at bay. 

“We have stepped up surveillance by laying emphasis on people, who are returning from China, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and European countries,” Dr. Ratnavali explained. 

The scare of a possible spread of Omicron has increased after a woman who landed in Hyderabad tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid Care Centres to be revived to face Omicron threat

Though it is yet to be confirmed if she contracted Omicron or not, the Telangana authorities have alerted other passengers, who were on board the flight, including 72  from Andhra Pradesh.

In Guntur, medical and health officials have identified eight persons who returned from the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Nepal and Hong Kong. After subjecting them to Covid-19 tests, the foreign returnees have been asked to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure. 

Simultaneously, they have started ramping up medical infrastructure as well as testing in the district. “About 2,000 Covid tests are being conducted a day in the district on an average. We are making arrangements to ramp up testing by deploying mobile testing vehicles. Plans are also afoot to conduct special vaccination camps,” the officials said.

As many as 84 hospitals, including 22 government hospitals, are being readied in the district to treat Covid-19 patients. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Yasmin told TNIE that they are all geared up to face any situation. “The oxygen facility is now available at the Primary Health Centre level in the district. The establishment of TSA oxygen plants has been completed in the Guntur GGH, Government Fever Hospital, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Bapatla and Tenali government hospitals.

The setting up of liquid oxygen plants and the laying of oxygen pipelines have been speeded up in other hospitals. Covid Care Centres will be revived,’’ the DM&HO said, adding that it is important for people to adhere to Covid guidelines to combat the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron variant Ongole railway station Covid 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp