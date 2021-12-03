4 returnees from Africa traced in Prakasam district

IVNP Prasad Babu and Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

ONGOLE / GUNTUR: With the threat of Omicron looming large, the medical and health department has started tracing and testing people, who returned to Prakasam district from abroad as well as from other States.

“We got information that a family of four returned from an African country to Vaikunthapuram near Chirala. Two others reached Mundlamuru and Ongole from Hong Kong,” official sources said.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. P Ratnavali said, “We are sending ANMs and lab technicians to the places of foreign returnees soon after receiving information regarding their arrival in Prakasam district from the airport authorities to collect their samples for RT PCR tests. Even if the foreign returnees test negative, we are suggesting that they be in home quarantine for two weeks. The test results of the family of four, which returned from the African country, are awaited.”

The medical and health department has decided to set up a help desk at the Ongole railway station to create awareness among train passengers about Omicron. District Collector Praveen Kumar directed officials to ensure that people strictly follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour to curb the virus at bay.

“We have stepped up surveillance by laying emphasis on people, who are returning from China, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and European countries,” Dr. Ratnavali explained.

The scare of a possible spread of Omicron has increased after a woman who landed in Hyderabad tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid Care Centres to be revived to face Omicron threat

Though it is yet to be confirmed if she contracted Omicron or not, the Telangana authorities have alerted other passengers, who were on board the flight, including 72 from Andhra Pradesh.

In Guntur, medical and health officials have identified eight persons who returned from the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Nepal and Hong Kong. After subjecting them to Covid-19 tests, the foreign returnees have been asked to be in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Simultaneously, they have started ramping up medical infrastructure as well as testing in the district. “About 2,000 Covid tests are being conducted a day in the district on an average. We are making arrangements to ramp up testing by deploying mobile testing vehicles. Plans are also afoot to conduct special vaccination camps,” the officials said.

As many as 84 hospitals, including 22 government hospitals, are being readied in the district to treat Covid-19 patients. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Yasmin told TNIE that they are all geared up to face any situation. “The oxygen facility is now available at the Primary Health Centre level in the district. The establishment of TSA oxygen plants has been completed in the Guntur GGH, Government Fever Hospital, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Bapatla and Tenali government hospitals.

The setting up of liquid oxygen plants and the laying of oxygen pipelines have been speeded up in other hospitals. Covid Care Centres will be revived,’’ the DM&HO said, adding that it is important for people to adhere to Covid guidelines to combat the virus.