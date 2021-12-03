Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan visits flood-hit areas, promises financial help, houses to victims 

By Express News Service

KADAPA / TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who visited the flood-hit villages in Kadapa district on Thursday, promised to extend all possible support to the affected families. Each affected family will get a house in 5 cents of land, apart from employment under the NREGS.

He also said job melas will be conducted for educated youth of the affected villages and compensation will be paid for sand-cast agricultural fields. The Annamayya and Pincha projects will be redesigned to avert floods, he said.

After landing at a helipad near Mandapalli, Jagan went to Pulapatturu village in Rajampet mandal. He went round the village to see collapsed houses and damaged roads in the deluge caused by a breach to the bund of Annamayya project on Cheyyeru.

He interacted with villagers and enquired about loss due to the deluge. He consoled the kin of those who were washed away in the deluge. He went around a photo exhibition on the flood havoc. He also enquired about the official response to the calamity.

The villagers told him that officials and local leaders responded promptly in mitigating loss and implementing relief and rehabilitation measures. He lauded the efforts of youth who saved the lives of people during the floods.

Gandham Siva Prasad told the Chief Minister that he could save seven of his nine-member family, but two others died due to suffocation.

Later, he interacted with people in relief camps and enquired about facilities being provided to them. He visited the village secretariat, which had saved the lives of many people during the floods, and interacted with the staff.

CM announces slew of measures

Pincha and Annamayya projects to be redesigned to handle more flood water

Rs 12,500 per hectare to be paid as aid to farmers to reclaim sand-cast lands

Job Melas to be held for the benefit of educated youth within 10 days

One year moratorium to be imposed on loans of DWCRA women in flood-hit villages

60 deputy collectors are overseeing relief works in flood-hit villages of Kadapa

One-year moratorium will be imposed on DWACRA loans of women: Jagan

Attending a programme to sanction houses in 5 cents of land for people who lost their houses in floods, Jagan said compensation was provided to 98% of victims and those who missed it, can approach the village secretariat to get the aid. The Chief Minister said 293 houses were damaged in Pulapatturu village.

The State government will also provide compensation to farmers who suffered crop damage. A sum of Rs 12,500 per hectare will be given to farmers to reclaim their sand cast lands. As there will be no agriculture operations due to the breach of Annamayya and Pincha projects, employment will be provided to the affected villagers under the NREGS. A one year moratorium will be imposed on DWACRA loans of women. Educated youth will be provided jobs and loans within 10 days, he said.

“About 60 deputy collectors have been deployed to carry out relief works in the affected villages. They will be available till Sunday to solve all the problems of affected people. Henceforth, they will visit your village every Tuesday and Friday, make a stay and look into all your problems,’’ Jagan assured.

The Chief Minister said Pincha and Annamayya dams will be redesigned and retaining walls will be constructed to avert flooding of adjacent villages.

Later, he reached Mandapalli. He consoled the family of temple priest Korrapati Rammurthy, who lost nine members of the family due to floods, and interacted with other flood victims.

Later in the day, Jagan toured the flood-affected areas of Chittoor district. After landing at Renigunta airport, he observed the Papanaidupeta-Gudimallam causeway in Yerpedu mandal and also went round a photo exhibition on flood loss arranged by the district administration. Further, Jagan visited Vedalacheruvu ST Colony in Renigunta mandal and interacted with victims. Munemma, a beneficiary, expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for extending timely support to them.

The Chief Minister promised to provide permanent housing to the affected people in the colony. Locals informed him that they have been facing severe trouble due to the lack of a bridge to Guttuvaripalle and urged the Chief Minister to solve the problem.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take measures for the construction of a flyover there. Later, Jagan reviewed the flood loss in Chittoor district with officials at Sri Padmavathi Guest House.

After making a night halt in temple town Tirupati, he will visit Krishna Nagar, Auto Nagar and Tiruchanoor on Friday. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, MLAs Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and other officials accompanied him.

