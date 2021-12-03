STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Discom to adjust true-up charges in December bills

It may be recalled that AP power regulator issued an order on August 27, allowing the Discoms to recover Rs 3,669 crore in installments over a period of eight months from August as true-up charges.

Published: 03rd December 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

The electricity bill shown to daily labourer K Nagamma

Electricity bill (Representational Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a relief to electricity consumers under the purview of the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL), true-up charges paid by them will be adjusted in CC bills to be issued in December.

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has directed Discoms to adjust the true-up charges collected from consumers along with CC charges for September and October. 

It may be recalled that the APERC issued an order on August 27, allowing the Discoms to recover Rs 3,669 crore in installments over a period of eight months from August as true-up charges at the rate of Rs 397.42 crore per month at Rs 1.11 to Rs 1.27 per unit. The Discoms had started collecting true-up charges from consumers.

APCPDCL to adjust collected true-up charges in Dec bills

However, the APERC had suo motu withdrawn its order in October after a petition was filed in the High Court opposing the collection of true-up charges and decided to conduct a fresh public hearing going by the allegations that due procedure was not followed in taking the decision. 

The Discoms which already levied true-up charges in September and October, were asked to adjust the true-up charges collected from the consumers along with CC charges.  

In a recent public hearing conducted by the APERC, CPM secretariat member Ch Babu Rao raised the issue of Discoms not adjusting the true-up charges collected from power consumers. In response, the APERC Secretary, in a letter written to him stated that the APSPDCL and APEPDCL have already adjusted the collected true-up charges in subsequent bills of consumers and the APCPDCL will adjust the same in the bills to be issued to its consumers in December. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electricity bill Andhra Pra desh Central Power Distribution Corporation Ltd APCPDCL APCPDCL true up charges
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp