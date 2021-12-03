STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Restoration of Tirumala ghat road in full swing

Vehicles to and from Tirumala were allowed to ply on only one of the two roads leading to the temple.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees’ vehicles queue up near Alipiri as traffic was allowed to ply on only one of the two ghat roads leading to Tirumala, on Thursday, Dec 3, 2021

Devotees’ vehicles queue up near Alipiri as traffic was allowed to ply on only one of the two ghat roads leading to Tirumala, on Thursday, Dec 3, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As the repair works taken up to restore traffic on the Tirumala ghat road following the recent landslides continued in full swing, devotees on Thursday had to wait in queues for hours at Alipiri before they could reach the temple to have darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara. Vehicles to and from Tirumala were allowed to ply on only one of the two roads leading to the temple.  

TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao said the experts’ team from IIT-Delhi inspected the ghat road in the evening, and a decision to allow traffic on the affected road will be taken after reviewing suggestions of the team.

“On Friday morning, the team will visit the stretch that took the most damage in the recent landslides. Inspections will be carried out after reviewing the suggestions. Only after that the date for resuming the vehicular traffic on the stretch will be announced,” he told TNIE. 

However, even if the decks were cleared for restoring traffic on the road the vehicles would be allowed only till the Link Road as the repair works would take at least three to four weeks to complete, Nageswara Rao added. “We have to reconstruct the walls from the bedrock and strengthen the ghat at a few places, which would take at least three weeks. Until then the vehicular traffic will be allowed only till the Link Road.” 

Meanwhile, the devotees from far-off places were caught unawares and had to face a tough time at Alipiri. “There was no prior intimation on stopping the vehicles leading to Tirumala. We have been waiting at the Alipiri gate since the morning and the officials say that we have to wait for a couple more hours,” a couple from Kanipakam said.

Previously, the TTD said people with confirmed darshan tickets who were unable to have darshan due to the prevailing circumstances can reschedule their darshan any time within the next six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala ghat road Tirupati visit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp