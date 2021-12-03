STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh adds 159 new Covid positives, 169 recoveries

Kurnool, which has been seeing a daily growth of just one or two cases since the past few weeks, now has just seven active cases.

A health worker takes a swab sample (Representational Image | File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cumulative Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh went up to 20,73,252 as 159 were added afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

Another 169 infected persons got cured, taking the total recoveries to 20,56,670, the latest bulletin said.
For the first time in months, the active cases in a district came down to less than 10. Kurnool, which has been seeing a daily growth of just one or two cases since the past few weeks, now has just seven active cases.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Visakhapatnam reported the highest of 28 fresh infections followed by 23 in Chittoor and 21 in West Godavari. The remaining districts logged less than 20 new infections even as the single-day spike in each of the five other districts was in single digits, with the lowest of just one in Kurnool. These five districts contributed to just 13 new infections in total.

Eight districts reported a lesser number of infections than Wednesday bringing down the cases from 184 to 159 in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 39 new infections while three north coastal Andhra reported 36 new infections.

With 20.56 lakh people having recovered, the active cases, as of Thursday, stood at 2,138, out of which the highest of 396 was in East Godavari alone followed by 364 in Krishna. 

Meanwhile, the State registered only one Covid fatality, from Krishna district, after which the gross rose to 14,444. The toll in Krishna district stood at 1,459.

