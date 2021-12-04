5-day Palnati Veeraradhana fete begins

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Karampudi village in Guntur district is all set to host the five-day Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu from December 3 to 7 to mark the Palnati Yuddham. The battle was fought between brothers Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju in 1182 CE on the banks of Nauguleru stream at Karampudi village.

Plays and cultural programmes will be organised during the five-day celebrations. Various scenes of the battle will be revived through Rachagavu on December 3, Rayabaram on December 4, Mandaporu on December 5, Kodiporu on December 6, and Kallipadu on December 7.

Offering special prayers to the weapons used by the kings is the main tradition of this festival. Devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will visit the village and participate in the rituals.The residents of Palnadu have been organising these utsavalu to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Palnati Veerachara Peethadipathi Pidugu Tarun said programmes will be organised following the traditions followed by the then kings. As a part of it, on Friday, the devotees will offer special prayers to Pothuraju. The police department has made the required arrangements to make sure the festivities are celebrated in a peaceful manner. The officials have urged the devotees to follow Covid regulations.