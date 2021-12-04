STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Announcement on pay revision in 10 days: Jagan

Unions express disappointment over non-release of PRC report

Published: 04th December 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders of employees’ associations attend a meeting with committee of secretaries on PRC in Secretariat on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said an announcement on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations will be made within 10 days. When the Chief Minister visited flood-affected areas at Saraswati Nagar in Tirupati on Friday, some of the government employees urged him to announce PRC. In his immediate response, the Chief Minister said that the process of PRC was completed and an announcement would be made within 10 days.

Meanwhile, leaders of various employees’ associations attended a consultation meeting with the committee of secretaries on PRC in the state Secretariat on Friday and expressed their disappointment over the government’s reluctance to give the PRC report to them. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, representatives of employees associations said officials refused to give  the PRC report stating that they have to study “technical aspects” of implementing the recommendations. Further, officials have reportedly cited the CM’s assurance of making an announcement on the PRC within 10 days.  The officials informed the employees’ association leaders that they will take their demand to the notice of the Chief Minister. However, the employees’ leaders asked how they could hold talks with the government without studying the report.

Making it clear that they could discuss the PRC only after getting the report, AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu said that the officials were not even disclosing the details of the PRC report. “The government so far did not even give us the PRC report. Does it contain any issues that should be hidden from employees?” he sought to know. “We have not discussed anything with the officials except seeking the PRC report,” he asserted.

Some of the major demands of the employees include release of pending dearness allowance, abolition of contributory pension scheme, regularisation of contract employees and village and ward secretariats staff, streamlining of employee health cards and hike in salaries of outsourced and other contractual staff.
AP Government Employees Federation Chairman K Venkata Rami Reddy said that they sought the PRC report. “We hope that discussion will be held with the Chief Minister on all the issues next week,” he said.

The AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati, which already announced the plan of agitation from December 7, asserted that their agitation will go on as per plan if there is no positive response from the State government on their demands. Principal Advisor to Government Ajeya Kallam, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary (Services) Shashi Bushan Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.

Major demands  
Some of the major demands of the employees include release of pending dearness allowance, abolition of contributory pension scheme, regularisation of contract employees and village and ward secretariats staff, streamlining of employee health cards and hike in salaries of outsourced and other contractual staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Pay Revision Commission PRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp