Announcement on pay revision in 10 days: Jagan

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said an announcement on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations will be made within 10 days. When the Chief Minister visited flood-affected areas at Saraswati Nagar in Tirupati on Friday, some of the government employees urged him to announce PRC. In his immediate response, the Chief Minister said that the process of PRC was completed and an announcement would be made within 10 days.

Meanwhile, leaders of various employees’ associations attended a consultation meeting with the committee of secretaries on PRC in the state Secretariat on Friday and expressed their disappointment over the government’s reluctance to give the PRC report to them.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, representatives of employees associations said officials refused to give the PRC report stating that they have to study “technical aspects” of implementing the recommendations. Further, officials have reportedly cited the CM’s assurance of making an announcement on the PRC within 10 days. The officials informed the employees’ association leaders that they will take their demand to the notice of the Chief Minister. However, the employees’ leaders asked how they could hold talks with the government without studying the report.

Making it clear that they could discuss the PRC only after getting the report, AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu said that the officials were not even disclosing the details of the PRC report. “The government so far did not even give us the PRC report. Does it contain any issues that should be hidden from employees?” he sought to know. “We have not discussed anything with the officials except seeking the PRC report,” he asserted.

Some of the major demands of the employees include release of pending dearness allowance, abolition of contributory pension scheme, regularisation of contract employees and village and ward secretariats staff, streamlining of employee health cards and hike in salaries of outsourced and other contractual staff.

AP Government Employees Federation Chairman K Venkata Rami Reddy said that they sought the PRC report. “We hope that discussion will be held with the Chief Minister on all the issues next week,” he said.

The AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati, which already announced the plan of agitation from December 7, asserted that their agitation will go on as per plan if there is no positive response from the State government on their demands. Principal Advisor to Government Ajeya Kallam, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary (Services) Shashi Bushan Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.

