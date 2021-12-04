Govt tracking 7,000 foreign returnees 

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Medical and Health has collected the data of about 7,000 international passengers who arrived in the State since November 1, and alerted the district administrations to trace, track and test them.

“Focus will be on those arriving from November-end. Nevertheless, we will track each and every foreign returnee who arrived in the State from November 1,” a senior official of the health department told TNIE.

Village/ward secretariats and volunteers have been directed to keep track of foreign returnees in their respective areas and alert the medical authorities if there is any incidence of fever.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Hymavathi said all international travellers are being tested at international airports soon after their arrival as per the protocol.

Govt positions teams at airports with help desks

As there are no international airports in Andhra Pradesh, there is no scope of foreign returnees landing directly in the State. The State government has already positioned medical teams with help desks at all airports to monitor, screen and test air travellers. “We are following all protocols formulated by the Centre while screening international passengers at airports,” she said.

According to highly placed sources, a decision to deploy medical teams at airports in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to screen air passengers bound to Andhra Pradesh has been discarded as all foreign returnees irrespective of the country they are coming from are being screened at the airports as decided by the respective State governments.

“Other than what the Centre has issued, no other restrictions have been put in place in the State. As regards to testing of interstate passengers, it will be discussed in the meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister on Monday,” a senior official told TNIE. Sources said as there have been no reports of the extent of hospitalisation due to Omicron till date, the State government has decided to play it safe and not to be overcautious as it may have an adverse impact on economic activity.

However, every development with regard to Omicron, be it at the national level or international level is being closely monitored. Further, steps have been taken to get samples of foreign returnees who tested positive for Covid-19, genome sequenced at the earliest. The people have been advised not to down their guard and continue to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour strictly to protect themselves from the virus.