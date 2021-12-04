International Day for disabled observed
Published: 04th December 2021 08:35 AM | Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:35 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of the differently-abled people, said Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita.
On the occasion of International Day for Persons with Disabilities, programmes were conducted at Vengandla ZP High School and at the Revenue function hall in Guntur on Friday. She said the State government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of differently-abled persons.