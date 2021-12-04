STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Management quota: Pvt colleges to follow APHERMC guidelines

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and including Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy observed that there was no rationale in the convener filling up the management quota.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Quashing two rules in a government order that enabled the convener to fill up 30% seats under management quota in private unaided degree colleges, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday allowed the college managements to notify admission to the seats as per the rules and fees fixed by the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulator and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC). 

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and including Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy observed that there was no rationale in the convener filling up the management quota. The court further said that Rule 4(h) of GO 55 allowed discrimination between students admitted under the convener and management quotas. 

According to the clause in the GO, those admitted under management quota stood to lose government benefits provided to the students. The high court issued the order based on a writ petition filed by Rayalaseema Degree Colleges’ Management Association that challenged the GO. Later, Mala Mahanadu Joint Action Committee president Gurram Rama Rao filed a public interest litigation on the issue. 
After hearing arguments the court had reserved the judgement. 

On Friday, issuing the verdict, Justice Murthy cited the Supreme Court judgement in PA Immandar case, saying college managements were empowered to fill the seats under the management quota.  He observed that under the management quota, the management could collect more fees that could be used for bettering infrastructure facilities and standards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APHERMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp