Naidu alleges ‘forcible OTS collections’ for old houses 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRC government of resorting to ‘forcible One Time Settlement (OTS) collections’ from the poor beneficiaries for the houses built since the NTR regime.

He said that the DWCRA groups were being asked to give loans to make OTS payments, which would lead to severe harassment like in the case of ‘call money’ racket. They would come straight to houses and start extortions. The poor families were going to be subjected to all sorts of problems in the next two-and-a-half years, he alleged.

The TDP chief was speaking at the International Disability Day celebrations held at the party head office on Friday. Naidu asked what right the government had to collect OTS amounts of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 from poor families. How could this government say it would give patta to houses being owned by poor families for decades? “It is like performing a marriage for the same couple once again.”