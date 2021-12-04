Rs 220 crore for bund, apron works of rivers

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 220 crore for the flood-hit Nellore district for the construction of bund along the River Penna in Nellore city and for repair works of the Somasila project apron.

On the second day of his visit to flood-hit areas, he interacted with affected villagers in Chittoor district. He also inspected various flood-affected localities, including Krishna Nagar, in the temple town of Tirupati on Friday. Later, he visited Nellore district.

During his three-hour interaction with flood-affected people in Tirupati, the Chief Minister assured them that the State government will come to their rescue with adequate relief and rehabilitation measures.

Rs 100 crore bunds along Penna river in Nellore city to avert flood threat

He visited Vijayakumari of Saraswati Nagar, who is undergoing treatment after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident, on her request to meet him. The Chief Minister inspected the Tiruchanoor-Pudi bridge on Swarnamukhi, which collapsed due to floods. Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy informed him that inflows at the discharge rate of more than 2 lakh cusecs resulted in Swarnamukhi floods, causing extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure.

The flood damage in Chandragiri Assembly segment alone has been estimated at Rs 300 crore. Later, Jagan went round a photo exhibition on flood havoc in the district. He felicitated police constable Prasad and civilians Srinivas Reddy, Madhu and Reddappa, who rescued 30 people in Swarnamukhi floods. Accompanied by Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, Ministers B Srinivasa Reddy, P Anil Kumar Yadav and Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Jagan inspected the damaged roads in Nellore rural mandal.

The Collector informed him that repairs of the damaged roads have been taken up at a cost of Rs 18.50 lakh. Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy appealed to the Chief Minister to sanction funds for repairs of damaged infrastructure in the constituency on a permanent basis. Jagan also inspected the damaged bund of Penna at Jonnawada and submerged crops at Penuballi in Buchireddypalem mandal. Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy explained the damage caused by floods to crops and infrastructure in the Assembly segment.

The Chief Minister also inspected Bhagat Singh Nagar, Janardhan Reddy Colony and other flood-hit areas in Nellore city. Interacting with flood-victims, he assured them that the government will provide permanent housing to those who lost their houses. Addressing a gathering at Bhagat Singh Nagar, he said construction of bunds along the Penna river in Nellore city will be taken up at a cost of Rs 100 crore to avert flood threat.

“A sum of Rs 120 crore will be sanctioned for the Somasila project apron repairs. I would attend the launch of flood relief works in Nellore, besides inaugurating Nellore and Sangam barrages. People who lost their houses in the floods, need to apply for compensation before December 5,” he said and directed the district administration to repair the damaged roads by January.