State adds 138 new positives, 118 recoveries  

With single death reported in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh’s Covid toll, as on Friday, stood at 14,445.

Published: 04th December 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The number of new cases of Covid-19 continued to remain below 200 in Andhra Pradesh. In the last 24 hours ending Friday 9 a.m. out of 31,065 samples, 138 tested positive.  With another 118 Covid patients in the State reported to have recovered, the total number of recoveries in the State went up to 20,56,788. 

With single death reported in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh’s Covid toll, as on Friday, stood at 14,445.  The number of active cases continues to hover around the two thousand mark .

