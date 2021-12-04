VRA ends life over work pressure, family issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A village revenue assistant (VRA) working at Nandigama mandal allegedly committed suicide on Friday as he was unable to bear work pressure and family issues.

According to Nandigama rural police, the VRA, Korrapati Yesu, consumed pesticide at his residence on Thursday night hours. After the family members found him lying unconscious in his room, he was immediately rushed to Nandigama government hospital and then referred to Vijayawada GGH. While treatment at the GGH, Yesu breathed his last on Friday morning.

Family members told police that Yesu took the hasty decision as he is unable to handle the pressure in work and some personal issues. “A case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is on,” said the police.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930

Roshni: 040-66202000