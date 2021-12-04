STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VRA ends life over work pressure, family issues

According to Nandigama rural police, the VRA, Korrapati Yesu, consumed pesticide at his residence on Thursday night hours.

Published: 04th December 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A fifty-year-old farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his farm lands due to debts.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A village revenue assistant (VRA) working at Nandigama mandal allegedly committed suicide on Friday as he was unable to bear work pressure and family issues. 

According to Nandigama rural police, the VRA, Korrapati Yesu, consumed pesticide at his residence on Thursday night hours. After the family members found him lying unconscious in his room, he was immediately rushed to Nandigama government hospital and then referred to Vijayawada GGH. While treatment at the GGH, Yesu breathed his last on Friday morning. 

Family members told police that Yesu took the hasty decision as he is unable to handle the pressure in work and some personal issues. “A case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is on,” said the police.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930
Roshni: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
village revenue assistant VRA Suicide pesticide
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp