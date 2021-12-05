Chandrababu Naidu seeks CM Jagan’s explanation on Union Minister's comments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Holding the State government responsible for the death of 62 persons and Rs 6,000 crore property loss in the floods, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu felt that little care on part of the government would have averted the tragedy.

Naidu said that Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s comments in Parliament on the recent AP flood havoc exposed the negligence of the YSRC government.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should give an explanation (on the Union Minister’s remarks). He has no right to continue as CM,” Naidu argued. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the TDP chief pointed out that Shekhawat had even suggested passing a Bill in Parliament to make the responsible persons accountable for the failure and breach of dams and projects.