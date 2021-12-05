Remarks against judges: Andhra Pradesh HC denies bail to accused

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused bail to the accused in cases related to posting alleged derogatory remarks on social media against judges of the High Court. The CBI, which is investigating the case, submitted to the court that the investigation is not complete and they have to arrest a few more suspects in the case. The agency argued against granting bail to the arrested accused.

Four days ago, dealing with the bail petitions by Jalagam Venkat Satyanarayana, Suswaram Srinath, Ajay Amruth, Avuthu Sridhar Reddy, G Sridhar Reddy and Kishore Reddy, accused in cases related to posting derogatory remarks against judges on social media, Justice D Ramesh issued orders denying the bail to the accused.

In his judgment, Justice Ramesh said social media posts against Supreme Court and High Court judges seem to be a conspiracy. “There has been no stopping such posts against the judges since April 2020. The posts seem not to be the posts by individuals, but by an organised entity. Such remarks against the judges is nothing but demeaning the prestige of the courts,” he said.

According to him, the registrar general lodged a complaint saying a few people were posting derogatory remarks against the judges on social media on April 25, 2020. On October 12, 2020, CBI took over the investigation. The accused in the case were arrested on October 21,2021, nearly a year after CBI took over the case. As the CBI investigation is still under progress and a few more accused in the case have to be arrested, bail petitions were rejected.