STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Remarks against judges: Andhra Pradesh HC denies bail to accused

The CBI, which is investigating the case, submitted to the court that the investigation is not complete and they have to arrest a few more suspects in the case.

Published: 05th December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused bail to the accused in cases related to posting alleged derogatory remarks on social media against judges of the High Court. The CBI, which is investigating the case, submitted to the court that the investigation is not complete and they have to arrest a few more suspects in the case. The agency argued against granting bail to the arrested accused.  

Four days ago, dealing with the bail petitions by Jalagam Venkat Satyanarayana, Suswaram Srinath, Ajay Amruth, Avuthu Sridhar Reddy, G Sridhar Reddy and Kishore Reddy, accused in cases related to posting derogatory remarks against judges on social media, Justice D Ramesh issued orders denying the bail to the accused. 

In his judgment, Justice Ramesh said social media posts against Supreme Court and High Court judges seem to be a conspiracy. “There has been no stopping such posts against the judges since April 2020. The posts seem not to be the posts by individuals, but by an organised entity. Such remarks against the judges is nothing but demeaning the prestige of the courts,” he said. 

According to him, the registrar general lodged a complaint saying a few people were posting derogatory remarks against the judges on social media on April 25, 2020. On October 12, 2020, CBI took over the investigation. The accused in the case were arrested on October 21,2021, nearly a year after CBI took over the case. As the CBI investigation is still under progress and a few more accused in the case have to be arrested, bail petitions were rejected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Remarks against AP High Court judges
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp