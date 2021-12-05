Research key for nation’s growth: ISTAM meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The present generation should work towards making the country self-sufficient and self-reliant on crucial technologies, opined Dr. Samir V Kamat, Distinguished Scientist and Director-General, Naval Systems and Materials at DRDO.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the 66th annual conference of the Indian Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ISTAM) at VIT-AP University. Dr. G Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT Group of Institutions emphasised the importance of research in the growth of a nation.