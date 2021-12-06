STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ambati lashes out at Naidu over flood charges 

The MLA said the Union Minister was misled by two MPs who had migrated to the BJP from the TDP. 

Published: 06th December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress' spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu lashed out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for “desperately  running from pillar to post” to prove that the recent floods in Rayalaseema was a man-made disaster.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said TDP chief was venting his ire on people as he was unable to bear their affection towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to flood-affected areas. 

The MLA said that the Central team has toured the flood-affected areas and lauded the efforts put in by the state government and questioned why Union Jal Shakti Minister didn’t consider the report of the Central team while making comments against state government on recent floods. The MLA said the Union Minister was misled by two MPs who had migrated to the BJP from the TDP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambati Rambabu N Chandrababu Naid floods Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp