Ambati lashes out at Naidu over flood charges 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu lashed out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for “desperately running from pillar to post” to prove that the recent floods in Rayalaseema was a man-made disaster.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said TDP chief was venting his ire on people as he was unable to bear their affection towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to flood-affected areas.

The MLA said that the Central team has toured the flood-affected areas and lauded the efforts put in by the state government and questioned why Union Jal Shakti Minister didn’t consider the report of the Central team while making comments against state government on recent floods. The MLA said the Union Minister was misled by two MPs who had migrated to the BJP from the TDP.