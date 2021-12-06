STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constable injured as gun goes off while cleaning

Following the incident, Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal ordered a departmental inquiry and asked officials concerned to submit the report. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A police head constable, deployed at the treasury department office in the district Collectorate compound in Machilipatnam, was severely injured after his service weapon misfired on Sunday morning. 

The head constable, identified as G Srinvasa Rao, was shifted to Machilipatnam GGH and later referred to Vijayawada for better treatment. Police informed that he is undergoing surgery and his condition is serious. 

Police said, the incident happened around 12 noon on Sunday when the constable was reportedly cleaning the gun. He tried to pull a thread that was stuck. The gun then triggered a bullet into his left hand and chest. 

“We are examining the CCTV camera footage to ascertain if it was intentional or an accident. The head constable has no previous record of weapon mishandling in his career,” the SP said. 

