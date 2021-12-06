Karnool: Leaks found in Siddapuram Cheruvu reservoir

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the recent heavy rains, Siddapuram Cheruvu reservoir has developed leaks. Huge amount of water entered farm lands on Saturday, putting people in at least seven villages in a grip of fear. At least 2 TMC ft of water is stored in the pond. On Sunday, officials along with technical staff reached the spot and took up restoration works. Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and Chief Engineer of Irrigation department Muralidhar Reddy visited the spot. The Srisailam MLA said the leaks were plugged and there was no need to panic. Former MLA Budda Rajasekhar said the officials had failed to take up regular repair works.