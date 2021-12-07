STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 Andhra Pradesh Gurukul kids hospitalised with fever

Gurukul students in Machilipatnam tested negative for Covid, dengue, says collector

Published: 07th December 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Minority Gurukul hospitalised for fever in Machilipatnam

Students of Minority Gurukul hospitalised for fever in Machilipatnam (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fourteen students of a school in Machilipatnam, Krishna district were hospitalised on Saturday and Sunday as they were reportedly suffering from viral fever. 

The incident came to light on Monday morning after Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) along with district collector J Nivas visited the town government hospital, where the children were admitted, and inquired about the health condition of the students. 

Their blood samples, which were collected at a medical camp organised in the school, tested negative for Covid-19 and dengue. 

Parents were left deeply concerned as the students of Government Minority Gurukul fell sick one after the other over the two days. 

A parent alleged that poor sanitation and contaminated water led to the sudden illness in the students. “The minority department should collect water samples and conduct a cleanliness drive by relocating stray pigs and controlling the mosquito menace,” she demanded. 

After visiting the hospital, Nivas said change in the climate could have led to the children falling sick. “The school has a total strength of 92 students. Some are suffering from viral fevers due to climate change. They all tested negative for Covid-19 and dengue.”

The students’ health is improving and doctors were directed to provide the best care to them, the collector added. 

Meanwhile, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh directed the education and health department officials to coordinate and provide the best treatment to the students. 

The officials informed the minister that all the 14 students tested negative for coronavirus in RT-PCR tests conducted immediately after they fell sick. 

“The parents must be regularly notified about the health of their children,” the minister added and asked the officials to focus on maintaining cleanliness in the water supply. Later, he asked the officials to submit a detailed report on the students’ illness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Machilipatnam Minority Gurukul School kids hospitalised
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp