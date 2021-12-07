14 Andhra Pradesh Gurukul kids hospitalised with fever

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fourteen students of a school in Machilipatnam, Krishna district were hospitalised on Saturday and Sunday as they were reportedly suffering from viral fever.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) along with district collector J Nivas visited the town government hospital, where the children were admitted, and inquired about the health condition of the students.

Their blood samples, which were collected at a medical camp organised in the school, tested negative for Covid-19 and dengue.

Parents were left deeply concerned as the students of Government Minority Gurukul fell sick one after the other over the two days.

A parent alleged that poor sanitation and contaminated water led to the sudden illness in the students. “The minority department should collect water samples and conduct a cleanliness drive by relocating stray pigs and controlling the mosquito menace,” she demanded.

After visiting the hospital, Nivas said change in the climate could have led to the children falling sick. “The school has a total strength of 92 students. Some are suffering from viral fevers due to climate change. They all tested negative for Covid-19 and dengue.”

The students’ health is improving and doctors were directed to provide the best care to them, the collector added.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh directed the education and health department officials to coordinate and provide the best treatment to the students.

The officials informed the minister that all the 14 students tested negative for coronavirus in RT-PCR tests conducted immediately after they fell sick.

“The parents must be regularly notified about the health of their children,” the minister added and asked the officials to focus on maintaining cleanliness in the water supply. Later, he asked the officials to submit a detailed report on the students’ illness.